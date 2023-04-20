You’re invited to paint wooden FISH for fifth-annual BACA project

For the fifth year, the Community Art FISH Project will resume at Horizon Park.

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts is inviting artists of all ages to use their creativity and paint or decoupage and embellish a wooden FISH. Adults and children are encouraged to design a FISH for the first time or add a new piece to the past collection.

This summer, the project will be dedicated and renamed the Neil Griffin Community Art Project, honoring Neil for organizing and implementing the FISH project in 2018.

FISH blanks are now available at the Belleville Area District Library. All artists are encouraged to pick up a FISH, decorate it and return it to the library by Thursday, June 8.

FISH Art Project directions:

1. Pick up a wooden FISH at Belleville Area District Library.

2. Paint, decoupage, add decorative pieces. Be creative!

3. Sign and date the back of FISH.

4. Return decorated FISH to the library by Thursday, June 8.

5. A donation of $5 is recommended to support the FISH Project, but it is not required.

The school of FISH will again be displayed on the shoreline of Belleville Lake at Horizon Park. The 2023 FISH display will be ready to highlight the Goat Day activities, set for June 17. The display will remain throughout the summer until late September.

BACA’s Music Lakeside will celebrate its 14th season, starting June 15. There will be 10 concerts this year on Thursday evenings, 7-9 p.m. at Horizon Park. Enjoy the music along the shore by boat or relax in your folding chair at the park. Each week a new food truck will be available for refreshments.

Visit: www.bacaart.org or the Belleville Area Council for the Arts – BACA Face Book page for more information.