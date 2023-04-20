Fire at Woodbury Green condos displaces four tenants

At about noon Thursday, April 13, Van Buren Township Fire Department was called to Woodbury Green condominiums on Haggerty Road, next to Haggerty School.

A building was on fire and Fire Chief Dave McInally said four tenants were displaced by the blaze, which is thought to have started in an outside shed. He said they were investigating the cause of the ignition.

He said one dog was lost and one lizard saved. There were no injuries, except for one fire fighter who suffered heat exhaustion.

Chief McInally said they had assistance from fire departments in the cities of Belleville and Romulus, along with Sumpter, Canton, and Pittsfield townships. Fire fighters left the scene at 3:30 p.m.