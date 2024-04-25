14 candidates file for 7 seats in Sumpter Township — 13 file as Republicans

Filing as Republican candidates in Sumpter Township by the 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2024 deadline are:

• Supervisor:

Timothy Bowman, incumbent

Sheena Green

Vincent Warren

• Clerk:

Donald LaPorte

• Treasurer:

Bartley Patterson, incumbent

• Trustee (4 to be elected):

James Frazier

John Honey

Robert Lintner, Jr.

Peggy Miller-Morgan, incumbent

Matthew Oddy, incumbent

Timothy Rush, incumbent

Ovidiu Suciu

Tyler Thomas

The only Sumpter Township candidate filing as a Democrat is Nelson Po for supervisor.

Van Buren Township candidates are all Democrats:

• Van Buren Township Board of Trustees: Incumbents Supervisor Kevin McNamara, Treasurer Sharry Budd, Clerk Leon Wright, and Trustees Bryon Kelley, Kevin Martin, and Donald Boynton, plus newcomer Will Frazier. Trustee Sherry Frazier did not file for reelection.

Deadline for withdrawal is Friday, April 26, 2024 at 4 p.m.