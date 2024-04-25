National Day of Prayer on May 2 dedicated to first responders

Open Arms Lutheran Church and Daycare invites the public to its noontime National Day of Prayer celebration on May 2 in the front parking lot of the Van Buren Township Fire Station #2 at the flagpole.

There will be a brief program with prayer and music dedicating this day locally to first responders.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

Each year our president is required to sign a proclamation encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.

Van Buren Township Fire Station #2 is located at 7981 Belleville Rd, Van Buren Township 48111. Guest may park next door at Open Arms Lutheran Church and Daycare. All first responders are invited for a free lunch afterwards at the fire station.