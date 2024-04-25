Election candidates file for Aug. 6 primary

Those who have filed as candidates to be on local ballots for the Aug. 6 primary election as of the deadline at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, are:

• U.S. Senator from Michigan: Nasser Beydoun, D, Dearborn; Hill Harper, D, Detroit; Elissa Slotkin, D, Holly; Justin Amash, R, Grand Rapids; Peter Meijer, R, Grand Rapids; Sherry O’Donnell, R, Stevensville; Sandy Pensler, R, Grosse Pointe Park; and Mike Rogers, R, St. Joseph.

• Sixth U.S. Congressional House District: Debbie Dingell, D, of Ann Arbor; and Heather Smiley, R, of Riverview.

• 31st Michigan House District: Reggie Miller, D, of Van Buren Township and Dale Biniecki, R, of Monroe.

• 32nd Michigan House District: Jimmie Wilson, Jr., D, Ypsilanti; James Chapman, R, of Ypsilanti; Martin Church, R, of Ypsilanti; and Jonathan Hoover, R, Ypsilanti.

• Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney: Kym L. Worthy, D, Detroit.

• Wayne County Sheriff: Joan Merriewether, D, Detroit; Raphael Washington, D, Livonia; Articia Bomer, R, Detroit; and T.P. Nykoriak, R, Detroit.

• Wayne County Clerk: Cathy M. Garrett, D, Detroit; Hadi Tarraf, D, Dearborn.

• Wayne County Treasurer: Eric Sabree, D, Detroit.

• Wayne County Register of Deeds: James W. Williams IV, D, Detroit; Bernard J. Youngblood, D, Grosse Pointe Farms; Afaf Ahmad, R, Westland.

• Wayne County Commission, 11th District: Jeremy R. Cady, D, New Boston; Tim Craiger, D, Van Buren Township; David Hotz, D, Romulus; Joe Richert, D, Romulus; Allen R. Wilson, Romulus.

• Wayne County Judge of Probate Court, incumbent: David A. Perkins

• Wayne County Judge of Probate Court, non-incumbent: Daniel L. Mercier, Detroit; Todd E. Briggs, Grosse Pointe Farms; Macie Gaines, Grosse Pointe Park; and Ron L. Haywood, Detroit; and Jennifer Beth Parmalee, Grosse Ile.

• 34th District Court Judge: Robert P. Coutts of Van Buren Township filed on March 29 and then withdrew and refiled on April 22. Todd L. Barron of Romulus and Teresa Patton of Van Buren Township, both filed on April 22.

Candidates have until 4 p.m. on Friday, April 26, to withdraw from their filings.

The primary election takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 6, and the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.