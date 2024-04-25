1,7000-lb. stone memorial for Officer Graham install at Sumpter PD

On the 28th of July, 1985, a tragic incident occurred that deeply impacted the Sumpter Township community. Police Officer Roy Graham was fatally injured in the line of duty.

A drunk driver, ignoring a red light, collided with Officer Graham’s patrol car at the intersection of Sumpter and Bemis roads. Officer Graham, along with his partner, Officer Dennis O’Connor — who suffered critical injuries — were responding to a call for help from a neighboring jurisdiction at the time.

In November 1985, Sumpter Township dedicated a park at the corner of Sumpter and Wear roads, naming it Graham Park in memory of Officer Graham’s sacrifice. Additionally, the police department lobby features a memorial wall honoring him.

As we near the 39th anniversary of Officer Graham’s end of watch, we’ve added a new outdoor memorial at our station that’s been years in the making.

In 2013, a group of officers and staff participated in the inaugural Heroes of Hines Half Marathon/5K in Hines Park, running in honor of Officer Graham. This event has become an annual tradition for us, with all proceeds supporting the maintenance of the Wayne County First Responders Memorial inside the park. The walls of this memorial include Officer Graham and the many other law enforcement officers who’ve also paid the ultimate sacrifice serving Wayne County communities.

Over the years, the Sumpter Police have been awarded prize money in various categories during the race, totaling $1,250. This and a $1,000 grant from the Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP) in 2019 sparked the idea to create a memorial outside our station.

We quickly realized that our vision was challenging due to financial constraints. With costs estimated between $7,000 and $10,000 and only $2,250 in our funds, we were demoralized but not beaten.

Our breakthrough came when we met John O’Connor and Craig Sheets of Metropolitan Stone in Carleton. Upon discussing our project, they immediately offered to donate materials and labor, insisting on it. Their generosity was unexpected and deeply appreciated.

The project faced delays due to COVID, but in 2022, we were able to purchase a bronze plaque and, with Craig’s expertise, finalize the design of the stone monument. The intricate details of the carving, including the flag and tree leaves, were meticulously completed with hand tools.

We extend our deepest gratitude to Metropolitan Stone for their kindness and support in bringing this memorial to life.

The monument’s motto, “In Valor There Is Hope,” is attributed to the Roman historian Publius Cornelius Tacitus. It reflects the courage and sacrifice of law enforcement officers. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., also features this quote on its limestone walls.

Weighing nearly 1,700 lbs., the monument was installed in March with the collective effort of the Department of Public Works staff, who played a crucial role in preparing the site and positioning the stone. We are immensely thankful for their assistance in honoring Officer Graham’s memory.

Sumpter Township Police Department