Dorothy Lightfoot celebrates 100th birthday

Dorothy Jean Lightfoot of Romulus will mark her 100th birthday on April 20 and a special birthday celebration is planned for later.

She has been a member of Bethany Bible Church in Belleville for the past 10 years.

Dorothy was born in Millington, MI in 1923 and met her high school sweetheart Stanley at Central High School in Detroit. They married in 1941. Stanley served in the Army Air Corps in World War II and then was a pastor. Dorothy was a pastor’s wife for most of her life and they served various places and churches in the Midwest.

The couple travelled overseas to many countries in Europe in 1991 on a trip that was a gift from their family for their 50th wedding anniversary. Dorothy and Stanley were the parents of five children and had 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy served as a Sunday school teacher for many years and dabbled in sales, real estate, and worked briefly as a funeral home greeter. She taught character-building classes in the public schools in Indiana.

She came to the Belleville/Romulus area with her husband to live with their son in 2013. Her husband died in 2017 after 76 years of marriage.