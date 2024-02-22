Veterans Resource Event set Feb 29 at River of Life Assembly of God

The annual Veteran Resource Event is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 29, at the River of Life Assembly of God church, 16650 Sumpter Rd., Van Buren Township.

Those interested in being a vendor are invited to call Chris Brown at (313) 585-0061. There will be food and other resources and services available at this event.

For more information, call the church at (734) 699-6700.