Court Watching: Eric Comstock to face four criminal sexual conduct charges Feb. 28

Eric James Comstock, 34, of Van Buren Township was arraigned while in custody at Van Buren Township Police Department on Feb. 14 on four charges of criminal sexual contact-first degree (relationship) on Feb. 8 in Van Buren Township.

34th District Court Magistrate Al Hindman set cash bond of $100,000 and scheduled his probable cause conference for Feb. 28. He is to have no contact with the victim and is not to be released without a GPS tether.

Richard Louis Hollie

Richard Louis Hollie of Detroit is charged with retail fraud-first degree from an incident in Van Buren Township on Sept. 4, 2022. He was scheduled for a preliminary exam on Oct. 12, 2022 but that was changed and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Oct. 19, 2022. He failed to appear and so a bench warrant was issued. He was scheduled for a Dec. 21, 2022 show-cause hearing for bond, but he failed to appear. An order forfeiting bail bond was generated. He had posted $500 for bond of $5,000/10%.

Jamar Jermaine Hamlet

Jamar Jermaine Hamlet, 39, of Van Buren Township was in custody and arraigned by video from the Van Buren Township police lockup by Judge Oakley on Oct. 14, 2022. Charges were assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and domestic violence (a misdemeanor) in Van Buren Township on Oct. 11. Personal bond was set for $1,000 and he is to have no contact with the victim and is not to be released without a GPS tether. His arraignment / probable cause conference was set for Oct. 26.

On Oct. 26, his preliminary exam was set for Nov. 30, 2022. His attorney asked that he be allowed to return to his home on Ponderosa Trail because the victim no longer lives there. Hamlet also asked that his GPS tether be removed because it hurts his leg. The prosecutor pointed out this is a habitual third offense with a weapon and the presence of the victim is not verified.

Judge Oakley said he would allow Hamlet to go home and if the victim is there he can’t be there. Also, he left the tether in place and said he was sorry it’s uncomfortable, but necessary.

On Nov. 30, 2022 the exam was held and the charges were dismissed by Judge Oakley. The tether was removed.

Daquan Malik Baker

Daquan Malik Baker, 21, of Detroit, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on Sept. 28, 2022 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned on Sept. 29, 2022 and his bond set at $5,000/10% and he must not return to an apartment on Denton Road and must not be released without a GPS tether. His probable cause conference was set for Oct. 12, 2022. On Oct. 12 his attorney Marc Hart said he needed discovery and the probable cause conference was set for Oct. 26, 2022 and then changed to Nov. 9, 2022 at Hart’s request. The preliminary exam was set for Dec. 13, 2022 and at that time the charges were dismissed on a motion by the defense. Tether removed. Case closed.

Jeffery Alan Stoops

Jeffery Alan Stoops, 45, of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned while in custody at the Van Buren Township police department on a bench warrant on Aug. 17, 2023 on a charge of interfering with police on Aug. 31, 2022 in Van Buren Township. He was in custody on Aug. 17 for a bench warrant arraignment and he asked to speak to an attorney. On Aug. 22, 2023 a warrant was re-issued for his arrest for failure to appear again.

Jeremy Todd Stoops

Jeremy Todd Stoops, 44, of Ypsilanti who was in custody in the Van Buren Township police lockup, was arraigned by video by Judge Martin on Oct. 18, 2022 for interfering with police on Oct. 18, 2022. He also was arraigned on a bench warrant for driving while license suspended on Dec. 18, 2020, both in Van Buren Township. Personal bonds of $5,000 and $1,000 were set and the pretrials set for Nov. 3, 2022. He missed the hearings and the post office said it was unable to deliver his mail from the court. A show cause hearing was set for April 6, 2023 and he failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued.

On Aug. 17, 2023 he was video-arraigned while in custody on a bench warrant at Van Buren Township police department. His in-person pretrial was set for Sept. 21 but he failed to appear, so another bench warrant was issued.

Shirley Ann Stoops

Shirley Ann Stoops of Ypsilanti was arraigned by Judge Martin on Oct. 18, 2022 for possession of methamphetamine / Ecstasy on Oct. 18 in Van Buren Township. She was arraigned via video while in custody at the Van Buren Township police lockup. Bond was set at $5,000/10% and she cannot return to an address on the North I-94 Service Drive. Her probable cause conference set for Oct. 26, 2022.

On Oct. 26, 2022 her attorney said Stoops was struggling with addiction and would like to be released to a treatment center. Judge Oakley told the attorney to find her a bed and he would approve her transfer from the jail. The probable cause conference was adjourned until Nov. 9, 2022.

On Nov. 2, 2022 attorney Vanessa Hamilton said her client wasn’t able to get treatment in the first place Judge Oakley signed for but she does have a new place. Hamilton asked for a revised order signed and Judge Green said she’s sure that won’t be a problem because Judge Oakley just wants her to get treatment.

On Nov. 9, 2022 she was still in the Wayne County Jail and her preliminary exam was set for Dec. 14. On Dec. 14 she pled guilty before Judge Green and was fined $500 and her sentence was delayed for six months and then will be dismissed if the fine is paid.

Darick Golden, Jr.

Darick Golden, Jr., 34, of Sumpter Township was charged with aggravated assault and assault & battery on June 11, 2021 in Sumpter Township. At his final pretrial on Oct. 19, the charges were dismissed without prejudice because the complaining victim failed to appear.

Judge Oakley reminded Golden that he missed a payment to the court in his malicious destruction of property case.

Bennett Russell Smith

Bennett Russell Smith, 50, of Sumpter Township was due for his arraignment/probable cause conference on Oct. 26, 2022 but he failed to appear. He is charged with assaulting, resisting, obstructing a police officer on Aug. 27, 2022 in Sumpter Township. He failed to appear but a probable cause conference was set for Nov. 2, 2022.

On Nov. 2, 2022 attorney Vanessa Hamilton said she didn’t have digital discovery and so Judge Green adjourned the case for one week to Nov 9. Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Bryn Bailey said she had a proposal to lower the charge to “attempt” and so this will give them all time to discuss this.

On Nov. 9, 2022 his preliminary exam was set for Dec. 14. At the exam he pled guilty to a reduced charge of “attempted” and Judge Green fined him $400 and the sentence will be dismissed in six months if there are no further problems and if the fine is completely paid.

Devontae Raevon Powell

Devontae Raevon Powell, 26, of Grand Blanc and previously of Van Buren Township, is charged with assault and battery on Nov. 6, 2019 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned on a bench warrant on April 4, 2022 and released on personal bond. He failed to appear for his June 23, 2022 court date and a warrant was signed. His pretrial was set for Oct. 26, 2022 and because his newly hired attorney was not present, his pretrial was adjourned for a week, to Nov. 2. On Oct. 31, 2022 the defendant called to ask for discovery because he was going to defend himself. On Nov. 2, 2022 he failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued.

On Dec. 6 he called in and the warrant was canceled. A remote pretrial was set for Dec. 21. At that time a final pretrial where the victim must appear was set for Jan. 4, 2023. Also, discovery was requested.

On Jan. 4, the complainant did not appear so the charge was dismissed.

Simon Okechukwu Obi, Jr.

Simon Okechukwu Obi, Jr., of Westland was arraigned Oct. 28, 2022 on a bench warrant while in custody at Van Buren Township after failing to appear for a previous court session on a charge of fleeing police in a vehicle on Jan. 25, 2022 in Van Buren Township. Judge Martin set bond at $5,000/10% and scheduled the probable cause conference for Nov. 9, 2022. On Nov. 9 a fill-in for the defense attorney said the discovery was sent, but the attorney was in trial and needed more time. The probable cause conference was adjourned to Nov. 23 and then to Nov. 30. On Nov. 30, the court got a call that both the attorney and the defendant would be about an hour late. The live preliminary exam was set for Jan. 11, 2023.

On Jan. 11 the charge was dismissed because of insufficient evidence.

Lakiya Lanette Brookins

Lakiya Lanette Brookins of Canton is charged with assault or assault and battery on Sept. 6, 2022 in Van Buren Township. She was scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 5, 2022 and her show cause hearing was set for Nov. 2, 2022. She failed to appear and so a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

Amanda Ashlee Bias

Amanda Ashlee Bias of Westland was present by zoom for her arraignment/probable cause conference on Nov. 2, 2022 on charges of illegal sale of a financial transaction device, embezzlement, and larceny on Nov. 16, 2020 in Sumpter Township. Her attorney needed discovery so her probable cause conference was set for Nov. 16, 2022. Then, a live exam was set for Dec. 28, 2022.

On Dec. 28 a settlement offer was signed with the defendant pleading guilty to larceny less than $200, the third charge, with the others dismissed. There would be 12 months of probation, $363 restitution, and $825 in fees to the court. She also is to have no contact with Little Town Liquor Store, where she was an employee and took less than $200.

Her defense attorney said she is a single mother of five now working at McDonald’s and hoped to pay the amount owed in the time allotted.

Jodi Marie McWhirter

Jodi Marie McWhirter of Van Buren Township was charged with operating while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon under the influence on Aug. 22, 2022 in the city of Belleville. At her remote pretrial on Nov. 2, 2022 the charges were dismissed without prejudice.

Defense attorney Royce Nunley said there was no police report, no anything, no evidence. Judge Green said it could be set for trial but, “I don’t know how they can prove anything without evidence.” Prosecutor Bryn Bailey said her office does not prosecute on tickets. She said it could be refiled.

On Dec. 20, 2023 the charges were refiled and the arraignment/pretrial was set for Jan. 10, and the pretrial for Jan. 17.

On Jan. 17, she pled guilty to carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated and a reduced charge of operating while visibly impaired by alcohol and the open intoxicant charge was dismissed. She was turned over to the probation department for recommended sentencing. Sentencing will be March 4.