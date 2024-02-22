34th District Court invites public to ‘Meet the Judge’ event

What: The 34th District Court will host a Meet the Judge event as part of National Judicial Outreach Week.

Who:

Honorable: Brian A Oakley / Chief Judge

Honorable: Tina Brooks Green

Honorable: Lisa Martin

Magistrate: Al Hindman

When: Wednesday, March 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: 34th District Courthouse

Why: This event will spotlight the pivotal role judges play in preserving the rule of law, building public trust, fostering confidence in the judicial system, and upholding the principles of fairness and impartiality.

Developed by the American Bar Association Judicial Division, National Judicial Outreach Week encourages judges nationwide to host public engagement events such as open houses, town hall meetings, or coffee hours in an effort to connect with their communities. In particular, this engagement is intended to reinforce the commitment to the rule of law and strengthen the belief that local courts are unbiased, as well as serving as a vital check on other branches of government.

For more information, contact the 34th District Court at (734) 941-4463, Ext. 264, or [email protected]