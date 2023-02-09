VBT breaks ground for expansion to house new Community Center

News Release

Van Buren Township held a ground-breaking ceremony Jan. 31 for the expansion of the Van Buren Township Hall at 46425 Tyler Rd. to make way for a $17 million Community Center.

The development is the first major project under way in Wayne County that used some of the $4.5 million of Federal, State and County ARPA funds.

The project is a renovation of the current center and adds an additional 21,763 square foot structure. It is expected to be completed by Spring of 2024.

Speaking at the ground breaking were Deputy Wayne County Executive Assad Turfe, township Clerk Leon Wright and township Supervisor Kevin McNamara.

“We want to work with our communities” said Deputy Executive Turfe. “Other places used a lot of the money on themselves. We decided we wanted to use most of it out in the communities. We assessed projects and this was one we felt was important to the county and Van Buren Township and we’re glad to be a part of it” he said.

Clerk Wright said, “Years ago, the Recreation Committee put a proposal together to the Board of Trustees to look into building a Community Center. Now here we are today. I’m ecstatic that a beautiful Community Center is being constructed and the residents of Van Buren Township are finally going to have something to call our own.”

Supervisor McNamara acknowledged all the officials and entities that made the vision possible, with support from Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans, Commissioner Al Haidous, the Van Buren

Township Downtown Development Authority (DDA), Van Buren Civic Fund and thanked the Community Services Director Elizabeth Renaud, Deputy Director Tammy Dohring and Recreation

Director Jennifer Zaenglein.

He named many of the amenities that would be at the Community Center, including the full-sized gymnasium, elevated walking track, a Black Box Theater, group and individual fitness areas, teen space, multipurpose rooms, spaces dedicated just to the Senior Center members, and outdoor plaza space.

“This Community Center I really believe is going to provide something for everyone” McNamara said. “It truly is a good time to live in Van Buren.”