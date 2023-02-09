Editorial: Resident says color of skin makes him feel unsafe in Belleville

Allen Folks, a resident of the city of Belleville, addressed the city council at the end of Monday’s regular meeting. He was sitting in the front row with his four children, whom he home-schools. He had brought his children to several meetings in the last few months and said he was teaching them a civics lesson on local government.

On Monday, he said he would like to be open and honest about why they really are there. They had missed the last meeting and he said that would have been a better time for his statement, since it was closer to the death of Tyre Nichols.

“I haven’t really felt safe in Belleville,” he told the council, referring to his black skin color. He said he moved from his last home in Ypsilanti because it was unsafe and he was seeking safety here.

He said almost exactly a year ago, his teenage children were stopped by Belleville police and questioned about who they were and where they were going while “jogging” in uniform from a martial arts class. He said they also were stopped for picking up litter in the street. Folks said he brings his children to the meetings because it is his best chance to show city officials who they are and, “to give my children a safer community.”

Council members thanked him for his comments and Mayor Conley suggested the family volunteer for Lake Fest and get involved in city activities. Councilman Fielder said the council’s response would be to do something about the issue now that they are aware.