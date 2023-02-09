City Council considers new sign for football champions

A proposal is being considered by the Belleville City Council to put up a sign at the entry to the city to advertise that Belleville is the home of the football team who won two state championships.

At the Feb. 6 regular meeting Councilman Thomas Fielder, a retired Belleville High School coach, presented a list of seven teams that should be honored prepared by BHS Athletic Director Joseph Brodie.

Councilman Fielder said there was a brief discussion on the sign at a BHS game recently and Brodie was asked for a list.

Proposed were 1983 and 1984 Softball State Champions, 1989-90 Wrestling State Runner-Up, 1997-98 Basketball State Runner-Up, 2021 Girls Bowling State Runner-Up, and Football State Champions for 2021 and 2022.

Fielder said since the sign would be in the city right of way, he wanted to see if the city objected before moving forward with a school sign.

Mayor Kerreen Conley said she supports such a sign and in most communities it is erected by the school. She said her preference would be no runners-up, just champions.

Mayor Pro-Tem Ken Voigt said it was a phenomenal idea and Councilwoman Kelly Bates told of a similar sign in Westland where she used to live.

Fielder asked if there should be a committee on the project and Mayor Conley said, “We don’t let others put up signs and this should be a city project. There is a sign ordinance.” She said they can get input from everybody, but the council will make the final decision.

She said everyone involved can get into a room, discuss it, and bring it back to council.

In other business at Monday’s meeting, the council:

• Had a presentation on the fiscal year budget by Alan C. Young representative who said the city got an “unmodified opinion” which is the gold standard. The city’s financial consultant, Kelly Howey from Plante Moran, had been asked to explain how much the city could bond for or borrow with its debt limit. Howey said the maximum amount the city and/or Downtown Development Authority could bond for would be $11.4 million. Also, aside from that, a special assessment district could be set up for the whole city. Mayor Conley asked if non-taxpayers would have to pay on a SAD and Howey said she would check into it. The council is looking for ways to upgrade city streets;

• Heard a presentation from Wayne Metro Assistance, which was founded in 1971 and processes help in education, housing, and personal services. They listed many services available, along with grants for those qualifying. They asked for police and fire officials to let them know of those needing housing or other needs. They also asked for a person to volunteer as Regional Advisory Board member and another for the Homeless Coalition. City building official Rick Rutherford said the city has already been in contact with the organization. Those with questions or those needing help may call (313) 388-9799;

• Approved the Special Event Application for Lake Fest for June 23-25 put on by the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce and volunteers. Therese Antonelli said the event will start on Friday evening with a Pub Crawl and Movie on Main with an inflatable screen on Scott Jones’ property at the corner of Third and Main streets. Other events will follow, including boat races and the donut eating contest that was so popular last year;

• Approved Girl Scout Cookie sales starting Feb. 17 and continuing for days throughout several months on the Fourth Street Square and at Victory Park. Scout leader Darlene Gerick said this is the last year for her scout troop since all the members are seniors. She said each of the four girls sell from 600 to 1,000 boxes each year. They have been saving the money and they are going to Puerto Rico as a sendoff. She also said the new Raspberry Rumble cookie is only available online. The boxes are still $4 each, she said;

• Learned the city will require the developer of the shopping center to put up no-parking signs on the first block of N. Liberty Street from the bridge. The signs for the shopping center exit on Main Street saying “No left turn” have been ordered;

• Took no action on the Water Reliability Study that has to be done and presented to the state in 2023 and is required every five years. Mayor Conley wants to be sure the council can legally use its city engineering consultant, Hennessey Engineers, without having to go out for bids since the cost is $20,000. It will be on the next council agenda for a vote;

• Approved accounts payable of $160,121.93 and the following departmental purchases in excess of $500: to Blue Ribbon Contracting, $3,694 for road replacement from a water main break at 88 Potter Dr. on Dec. 7; and to Miss Dig 811, $1,498.46 for the maintenance fee required for the Miss Dig system; and

• Heard Councilwoman Bates announce that VEG Michigan will give a special bag with four free food items inside to the first 40 who sign up. The bags will be distributed at 6 p.m. before a March city council meeting and will be announced on the city’s website. Fire Chief Brian Loranger said the fire department will facilitate the pickup of the bags from its newly refurbished fire hall.