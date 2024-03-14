VBPS to add new classes in Cosmetology program at Belleville High School

A new Belleville Cosmetology School is expected to be added to the Belleville High School class schedule for the 2024-25 school year.

The program was discussed at length at Monday’s regular meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education and is expected to be voted upon at the next board meeting on April 8. There is no meeting on March 25 because of the district’s spring break.

The cosmetology program will include setting up a salon certified by the state and offering services by the students to the community at set prices. Classes will be offered in cosmetology, manicuring, natural hair, and esthetics (skin care and spa treatments).

At Monday’s meeting, Director of Instruction Jeff Moore told the board that the cost to convert a science classroom into a salon is estimated at from $85,023.01 to $154,086.91, depending on whether they get low-cost or high-cost furniture. A science classroom will be used because it already has water service and it will be near an outside doorway so the public can have access.

By the third year of the school he said they expect to bring in from $5,000 to $10,000 for services to make it self-sustaining.

He said Cosmetology is a state-certified program that covers two to three years of comprehensive and involved instruction. The Michigan State Board of Cosmetology approves the curriculum.

Moore said, among the many services, they expect to charge $15-25 for a cut and style, $30 to $35 for basic color, $10 for a basic facial and $15 for a mask, $15 to $20 for makeup and $10 for strip eyelashes. It would be $10-$12 for waxing per area and $10 for a basic manicure.

BHS principal Nicole Crockett said people have been asking for a cosmetology program for several years. She said they plan to have 40 to 60 students to begin.

“It’s similar to ROTC,” she said. “When they put on their uniforms, they walk different, stand taller,” Crockett said.

Moore said when they are certified by the state they can graduate from high school and walk into a job in any salon next day. He said those with certification are in high demand.

Crockett said she just received word that CTE has included cosmetology in the top classes and Moore said that means the district can get money for the class starting next year.

In other business at the March 11 meeting, the board:

• Approved a Belleville High School Cross Country Summer Field Trip on July 15-18 to Van Buren State Park in South Haven. This is for from 15 to 25 students in grades 9-12 and they will get to the camp by car. It is self-financed at a cost of $100-$125 per student;

• Approved the retirements of Stacy Buhro from McBride after 34 years of teaching as of June 7 and Suzanne Kapcia from Owen after 24 years of teaching as of Dec. 31;

• Approved the resignation of paraprofessional Carol Maclean after 29 years of service as of March 4 and the hiring of Anita Fahey as a custodian in Building and Grounds department as of Feb. 28;

• Heard Special Education Director Julien Frazier say the district will be partnering with Growth Works, joining 27 to 28 other communities in Wayne County. He said his department has created a sensory room to aid special needs students. He said more will be done to the room over spring break and RESA is fully funding the project; and

• Heard board members and administrators praise the work of parents and mentors that went into last weekend’s robotics tournament at BHS for 39 schools. Parent Angela Mears said the BHS Robotics team will compete again at Ann Arbor Skyline High School this weekend and probably go to the state finals in April