Parent: ‘I think parents should know about what goes on at school’

A fight in the hallway at Belleville High School that injured a teacher on March 1 brought a comment from parent Angela Mears at the March 11 regular meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education.

Mears said she found out that her son pulled a person back from that fight in which a teacher was assaulted.

“I was not contacted about it … and I think parents should know about what goes on at school,” she said during the audience-participation part of the meeting.

There was no response from the board or the superintendent.

A student witness to the fight relayed to the Independent that a white female student called a black female student the “N” word and the black student attacked the white student. The female teacher tried to break up the fight and the black student’s sister got on the teacher’s back to keep her from restraining her sister.

School Supt. Pete Kudlak told the Independent the teacher hit her head on the floor when she fell while trying to restrain the fighters, but she was not seriously injured or transported to the hospital.

Belleville Police Chief Kris Faull told the Independent there was no police report on the assault and she knew nothing about it. Chief Faull also is school resource officer at BHS.