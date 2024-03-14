VBT board enacts two ordinances for under-age drinkers, smokers

The Van Buren Township Board of Trustees at its regular meeting on March 5 unanimously gave final approval to amend two ordinances to put township ordinances in alignment with state ordinances on underage drinking and smoking and vaping.

This allows the cases to be handled by the 34th District Court instead of going up to circuit court and keeps the local young people in the community.

Clerk Leon Wright was absent and excused from the meeting.

The ordinances had first readings at the last township board meeting on Feb. 20. After approval, the ordinances are to be printed in full in the newspaper of record and become effective upon publication. [They both are printed in full in today’s Independent.] Police Chief Jason Wright said the state law had limited smoking to those 18 years of age and older and now it is 21, so the local ordinance is now in alliance with state law.

Boys and Girls Club

In other business having to do with youth, the board signed an agreement with the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan to offer programs through March 4, 2026 at the new community center.

In the agreement, programs include Pistons Basketball Camp in July 2024, BGC Tigers Contact Football & Cheer in June 2024, Girls and Boys Flag Football for September 2024, 7 v 7, Esports, Sports Sampling (pickleball, lacrosse, tennis, etc.) in 2025, and Behavioral Health-Sports Psychology, Behavioral Health Workshops, Positive Coaches Training in 2024 and/or 2025.

Gregory A. McPherson, the club’s vice president of foundations and institutional relations, was present and said that in 2020 the Boys and Girls Club closed its services locally.

He said they are back now with reimagined services and, “We’re better than ever.”

Supervisor Kevin McInally said they plan to have a Pistons Camp for a week and will bring the mascot and professionals to teach basketball to ages 6-17. There will be fields trips as well, along with the club upgrading the soccer field, he said.

McPherson talked about flag football, paid internships, and other programs.

“We’re bringing in all the funding,” he said. “We have coaches and referees.”

He introduced Tom Deasfernandes, who will be the Van Buren Township program’s athletic director and have an office in the township community center.

McPherson invited everyone to a 2 p.m. March 8 announcement by Boys and Girls Club at the Belleville High School library when they will tell of “a whole bunch of wonderful stuff” they will be doing in the community.

Trustee Kevin Martin said he is so excited to hear the club is coming back to Van Buren Township.

“That’s the reason we built the community center,” Trustee Martin said.

In other business at the 25-minute meeting on March 5, the board:

• Approved the purchase of a 2024 Cab/Chassis for $59,015 to be paid from the Water and Sewer Department. Director Kevin Lawrence said this will replace the 2007 GMC 3500 truck. The township had purchased a stainless steel dump body in the past that didn’t work and it will be put on the new cab. He said the truck will be worth $100,000 with the stainless steel dump portion. Retrofitting was estimated at from $5,000 to $10,000;

• Approve a vehicle purchase in the amount of $48,648.76 to be paid with an adjustment of the fund balance to the Police Capital Outlay line item. Director Larry Luckett said this is a 2023 F150 pickup for the police department that replaces the 2006 pickup that is not running. He said Atchinson Ford was able to find this one in Cinncinati. He said some of the things it will be used for is special events, such as fireworks and fairs, air show, evidence collection, major floods, and taking barricades around. Supervisor McNamara said of the truck being replaced, “It’s the worst truck we have”; and

• Was advised of a letter from Plante Moran asking for input as it begins work on the annual financial audit. Also, Supervisor McNamara said Livonia Mayor Maureen Brosnan recently toured the township’s senior center, to get ideas for work Livonia is planning.