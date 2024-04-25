Take part in annual BACA FISH Project at Horizon Park

The Neil Griffin Community Art Project, formerly called the FISH Project, is underway.

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts is inviting artists of all ages to use their creativity to paint and embellish a wooden fish or a sailboat, a new feature added this year.

Adults and children are encouraged to design a fish, or boat for the first time, to add a new piece to the past collection.

Community Art Project Directions:

1. Pick up a wooden fish or sailboat at Belleville Area District Library.

2. Paint, decoupage, add decorative pieces. Be creative!

3. Please do not use watercolors or water-soluble glue.

4. Decorate one side, then sign and date on the back.

5. Return decorated artwork to the library by Monday, June 10.

6. A donation of $5 is recommended to support the art project, but it is not required.

The ongoing Community Art Project will again be displayed on the shoreline of Belleville Lake at Horizon Park. A commemorative plaque will be installed to honor the late Neil Griffin, who started the project in 2018. The display will remain throughout the summer until late September.

BACA’s Music Lakeside will celebrate its 15th season, starting June 13. There will be 10 free summer concerts on Thursday evenings, 7-9 p.m. at Horizon Park. The audience enjoys the music along the shore by boat or relaxing in their folding chairs in the park. Each week a new food truck will be available for refreshments.

Visit: www.bacaart.org or the Belleville Area Council for the Arts – BACA Facebook page for more information.