Court Watching

Ivy Nicole Gilyard

Ivory Nicole Gilyard, 32, of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned on April 18 by 34th District Court Magistrate Al Hindman while in custody of Van Buren Township Police. She is charged with three counts of child abuse-4th degree on April 16 in Van Buren Township.

Personal bond was set at $5,000. She cannot possess any mood-altering substances include alcohol while on this bond or have contact of any kind with children until the Child Protective Services investigation is complete. A remote pretrial was set for May 1.

Kadella Josette Anderson

The arraignment/pretrial of Kadella Josette Anderson of Van Buren Township was April 17 before Judge Oakley. She is charged with assault or assault and battery on March 29 in Van Buren Township. She posted $500 bond. The final pretrial was set for May 15 so the complaining victim could appear.