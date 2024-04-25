Four BHS alumni to be named Distinguished Graduates on April 26

Four graduates of Belleville High School will be inducted as Distinguished Graduates in ceremonies at 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, in the BHS Auditorium. A group of high school students will also be inducted into the National Honor Society. The public is invited to attend.

2024 BHS Distinguished Graduate inductees are:

• Darlene Loyer-Gerrick, Class of 1985;

• Frederick Martin, Class of 2005:

• Harry Bradley Traskos, Class of 1971; and

• Special Posthumous Award to Arthur Joslin, Class of 1981.

The Distinguished Graduate Committee will hold a recognition dinner at 5 p.m., before the ceremony at the Belleville Yacht Club, 831 E. Huron River Dr., Van Buren Township. This is for all Distinguished Graduates and other interested individuals who register in advance. Guests will order and pay for their dinners at the BYC, with the new inductees dining without charge.