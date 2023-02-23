State Rep. Miller recognizes Rawsonville Media Center

State Rep. Reggie Miller, D-Van Buren Township, visited Rawsonville Elementary School on Jan. 30 to present a tribute for its library.

The Rawsonville Media Center achieved exemplary status as a Michigan School Library for 21st Century Schools under the School Library 21 program.

This program recognizes and commends performance by K-12 libraries, and the standards of the School Library 21 program indicate quality learning and student achievement. To achieve this status, Rawsonville Media Center completed at least 38 measurement criteria in the areas of learning, environment, and leadership.