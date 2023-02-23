Social media comment leads to stabbing in city of Belleville

On Saturday, Feb. 18, at about 5:30 p.m., Belleville police officers responded to 871 Sumpter Rd. on a report of a stabbing, reported Police Chief Dave Robinson in a news release.

Upon arrival, they rendered aid for stabbing injuries to a 15-year-old male victim from Sumpter Township. This juvenile was then transported to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor by ambulance.

While police were on the scene, the suspect returned to the scene with his mother. The suspect/arrestee is a 17-year-old male from Belleville.

Chief Robinson reported, apparently the incident started due to a social media comment the suspect made about the victim’s girlfriend. The victim and several other juveniles (males/females) met up at 871 Sumpter Rd. [Belle Plaza Shopping Center] with the intention of talking with the suspect about this comment. A physical altercation ensued between the suspect and victim, when the suspect pulled a 3-4” pocket knife out and stabbed the victim in the neck, and arm. The injury to the arm was significant and the victim was rushed to the hospital by ambulance where he underwent surgery for his injuries. The victim was listed as serious – critical condition as of Saturday night.

Officers arrested and interviewed the suspect who was later transported to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center. The officers also interviewed all parties and witnesses involved.