Friends of Library reelects officers for 2023

At the Jan. 21 annual meeting of the Friends of the Belleville Area District Library the officers for 2023 were elected. Reelected to their 2022 positions were Katerina Tyner, president; Donna Gilkey-Lavin, vice-president; Rika Regentin, treasurer; and Manny Lavin, secretary.

The meeting had the theme of “Bee a Friend” to commemorate the first rooftop honeybee harvest. President Tyner said her goal for the year is to increase membership in the Friends. Applications can be obtained at the library or on website: www.belleville.lib.mi.us .

Library Director Mary Jo Suchy gave a glowing annual report on the increased in-person programming and the record attendance at the open house, Harvest Fest and Winter Fest.

She showed a power point presentation, prepared by library assistant Nikki Pickeral, displaying the contents of the Belleville Library Time Capsule. The capsule has been placed in a library wall and will be opened in 50 years (2072).