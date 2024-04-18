Reckless driver forces crews to make repairs again to westbound I-94

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will make pavement repairs again on westbound I-94 between Haggerty and Belleville roads in Wayne County.

Last Saturday, crews previously closed the two right lanes for concrete repairs and then kept the right lane closed for concrete curing. Unfortunately, a reckless driver chose to avoid the traffic backups and drove on the shoulder and then into the fresh concrete, damaging the roadway.

Beginning 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, crews will close the two right lanes of westbound I-94 from Haggerty to Belleville roads to perform concrete pavement repairs. Work is expected to be finished by 5 p.m. Thursday, April 18. This work is weather-dependent and if necessary, may be moved to Thursday and Friday.

During work, access to the Belleville Rest Area will be open, as will the Belleville Road exit and entrance ramps.