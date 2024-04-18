Court Watching

A motion hearing in 34th District Court was set April 3 for Vivaldy Morel Nganongo-Mbosso, 35, of Ypsilanti who had been accused of three counts of criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault, domestic violence, and three weapons charges on March 1, 2022 in Van Buren Township.

On Feb. 22, an order of nolle prosequi was entered and the case was dismissed. The complaining victim would not prosecute. The motion by defense attorney Shawn Smith on April 3 asked for destruction of all the biological data in the case and the arrest record, which was granted by Judge Martin.

John Edward Svoboda

John Edward Svoboda, 52, of Belleville, was video-arraigned by 34th District Court Judge Brian Oakley on Feb. 28 while in custody on charges of home invasion-first degree, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder / strangulation, and assaulting / resisting / obstructing a police officer on Feb. 25 in the city of Belleville.

A probable cause conference was set for March 6 and then for March 20. The preliminary exam was held March 27 and then he was bound over to circuit court for an April 10 arraignment on the information, reset for April 12. Bond first had been set at $50,000 cash or surety and then changed to $10,000/10%.

Clifford Alan Watson

Clifford Alan Watson, 55, of Highland was present at 34th District Court for his probable cause conference on March 27 on charges of operating while intoxicated-3rd and disorderly/obscene conduct on Oct. 7, 2018 in Van Buren Township. Another probable cause conference was set for April 10. At that time a preliminary exam was set for May 15. Defense attorney Eric Goze said because the case was from 2018 there is no digital evidence to present, but he has the paper discovery available.