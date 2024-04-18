Motorcyclist, SUV collide on Haggerty Road north of Bemis in VBT

At about 11:30 p.m. on April 9, the Van Buren Township Public Safety Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to Haggerty Road, north of Bemis Road two vehicle-collision involving a motorcycle.

According to a news release from Lt. Ken Floro, the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Haggerty Road when it crossed the center line near Bemis Road.

After crossing the center line, the rider of the motorcycle continued traveling in the southbound lane just north of Bemis Road as a vehicle was approaching from the north. The Honda motorcycle collided with a 2020 KIA Sorento in the southbound lane of Haggerty Road.

The driver of the Honda motorcycle was identified as Daniel Diaz, a 50-year-old Sumpter Township resident. Huron Valley Ambulance transported Diaz to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Superior Township where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the KIA Sorento was identified as Lotoya Jones, a 40-year-old Detroit resident. Jones was not injured in the accident and was released at the scene.

The Van Buren Township Accident Investigation Team was called to the scene to conduct a follow-up investigation, collect data, and secure physical evidence.

The accident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dale Harrison, Officer Dave Champagne, or Lt. Floro at (734) 699-8930.