Public invited to join BACA trip to U of M to see Orson Wells exhibit

Each month this spring, the Belleville Area Council for the Arts (BACA) and the Friends of the Library are jointly sponsoring a classic movie to be seen in the library.

For the month of April, the classic movie will be Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane.” The movie will be shown on Thursday, April 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the Belleville District Library, shown free of charge. John Monaghan, former movie critic (now retired) of The Detroit Free Press, will introduce the movie and conduct discussion. All members of the community are invited to attend.

For additional enrichment related to the movie, BACA is also sponsoring a trip to the Orson Welles Exhibit at the University of Michigan Hatcher Library on April 4. This trip is open to the community, as well.

Those interested in attending the exhibit will meet at the Belleville Area District Library parking lot at 2 p.m. to carpool to the U of M Hatcher Library (near the campus diagonal) to see the Orson Welles exhibit.

The U of M is home to various Orson Welles archival collections and the exhibition showcases family photographs and letters his daughter Beatrice saved. Phil Hallman, Film Studies Field Librarian, will be the docent to explain the exhibit.

Those interested in the exhibit are invited to register by sending an email to Barbara Miller at: [email protected] .

Alternately, text or call Barbara Miller at (734) 516-0025.