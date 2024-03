Dateline NBC to interview two MSP detectives on Egypt’s murder on March 22

On Friday, March 22, the new “Dateline NBC” will recount the story of Egypt Covington’s Van Buren Township murder. Dateline reports: “After 27-year-old Egypt Covington is found murdered in her home, investigators in Michigan quickly identify a person of interest, but years pass without an arrest. The two-hour broadcast features the latest developments in the case, including state police detectives speaking out for the first time to reveal clues they uncovered in Egypt’s murder.” Reporter is Andrea Canning and there are new interviews with Michigan State Police Detectives James Plummer and Sean Street.