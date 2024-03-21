Judge allows change in bond to allow boxer to go to Texas for fight

A professional heavyweight boxer known as Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson has been charged with fleeing from Huron Township police officers in a vehicle on I-275 and in Romulus on Feb. 29.

He was taken into custody, arraigned out-county on March 2, and given $10,000 personal bond.

Anderson, 24, of Toledo, was present for his probable cause conference before 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian A. Oakley on March 13 when he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for a March 27 arraignment on the information.

His attorney asked for a change in bond to allow him to be out of the state from April 9-15 for a fight he had scheduled in Corpus Christi, Texas. Personal bond of $10,000 continues.

Later on March 13, the attorney returned to the courtroom to ask that the time out of the state be changed on the bond to March 14 to April 15 so Anderson could participate in planned training and Judge Oakley agreed.

According to police, officers attempted three separate traffic stops shortly after 1:30 p.m. Feb. 29 until Anderson ultimately crashed into the median on southbound I-275 and Huron River Drive.

He reportedly was driving an orange and black Dodge Challenger with Texas plates and at one point was clocked at going 130 mph., weaving in and out of traffic. He allegedly drove erratically from police on northbound and southbound I-275 and on Wayne and Sibley roads in Romulus.