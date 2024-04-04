Nelson Po files for Sumpter supervisor on Democratic ticket

Nelson Po of Sumpter Township announced Monday that he has filed with Wayne County to run for the position of Sumpter Township supervisor on the Democratic ticket in the Aug. 6 primary election.

Rather than gathering names on petitions, he said he paid the optional $100 filing fee.

Po said as supervisor he plans to fulfill his dream project of building a senior citizen complex in Sumpter.

The deadline is 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, to file to be on the ballot for the Aug. 6 primary election for partisan and non-partisan candidates, including township officials, district court judge, and Wayne County Community College trustee.