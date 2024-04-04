Court Watching

Christina Kate Davis

Matthew Scott Peneau (Pineau)

Christina Kate Davis, 31, of the city of Belleville was charged with disturbing the peace at 9:56 a.m., Nov. 22 in Belleville. She was arraigned Jan. 10 at 34th District Court with her co-defendant Matthew Scott Peneau, 40, at the same address in the city of Belleville, with the same charges. Personal bond was $1,000 each.

Their in-person arraignment/pre-trial was scheduled for Dec. 13 before Judge Brian A. Oakley and then reset until Jan. 10 by zoom before Judge Lisa Martin. Then their final pre-trials were set for Jan. 17 and officer in charge Jeff Wickham must appear. On Jan. 17 Officer Wickham did not appear and the charges were dismissed.

Also, on Nov. 20, Pineau was charged with having an unlicensed domestic animal in the city of Belleville. He was arraigned Feb. 15 and the charge dismissed by the city.

On Feb. 15, Davis and Pineau also were arraigned for a new charge of breach of the peace on Feb. 2 in Belleville. Personal bond was set at $1,000 each and a remote pre-trial set for April 18. There is to be no contact with the victim.

This couple has been at the center of a controversy about having a rooster and other animals on a 45’ lot on Henry Street in Belleville and the city council is working to approve an animal ordinance as a result.