Belleville Rotary scholarships applications due soon

The Rotary Club of Belleville would like to remind all tri-community high school students graduating this semester that the date for application for one of their five, $5,000 academic scholarships is Sunday, April 14.

The scholarships are funded by the Charles B. Cozadd Foundation, which supports many of Rotary’s activities. For more information and application forms go to bellevillerotary.org and click on Belleville Rotary Scholarships. Students are urged not to miss out on this opportunity.