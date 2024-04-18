Music students honored at school board meeting

Here is the list of the district music students honored at the April 8 meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education during Music in Our Schools Month:
Ava Horchem
Annabel Monczka
Willow Smith
Emmaline Burger
Julian Courage
Brynlee Bowden
Parker Davenport
EgyptRose Crawford
Kaine Willis
Adahlia Davis
Hannah Schaffer
Jamar Woods
Vincent Smith
Madison McGinister
Isaac Watson
Ella Gonzalez
Kelly Montgomery
Nicholas Grech
Bryant McGee
