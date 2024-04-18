Music students honored at school board meeting

Here is the list of the district music students honored at the April 8 meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education during Music in Our Schools Month:

Ava Horchem

Annabel Monczka

Willow Smith

Emmaline Burger

Julian Courage

Brynlee Bowden

Parker Davenport

EgyptRose Crawford

Kaine Willis

Adahlia Davis

Hannah Schaffer

Jamar Woods

Vincent Smith

Madison McGinister

Isaac Watson

Ella Gonzalez

Kelly Montgomery

Nicholas Grech

Bryant McGee