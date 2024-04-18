Planners recommend Agritourism, Sign amendment in VBT

On April 10, the Van Buren Township Planning Commission held two public hearings at which nobody spoke and then recommended two ordinance amendments to the township board for approval.

The first zoning ordinance amendments were to change ordinances to provide regulations for Agricultural Tourism or “Agritourism.”

Vidya Krishnan, planning consultant from Mckenna Associates, said the seasonal or temporary uses now have to keep coming back to the planning commission for approval. With the amendments, once they get approval they will be able to run it and expand in the future within the guidelines of the ordinance.

Special land use remains with the property, she said.

She said Agritourism is the accessory use of a portion of agricultural land for the sale of goods and services related to the farming operation as a means of supplemental income, including but not limited to U-pick operations, wineries and tasting rooms, corn mazes, and cider mills.

Community Supported Agriculture, also known as “community gardening,” is the practice of small-scale production of plants through the rental or donation of gardening plots for community use. This too is added to the ordinance.

Truck Gardening, also known as “market gardening,” is the practice of small-scale production of plants for sale directly to consumers using on-site farm stands or off-site methods such as farm markets or personal delivery service.

Scott DeBuck of DeBuck’s Family Farm at 50240 Martz Road, said the farm is owned and operated by DeBuck’s Brothers LLC. He said the brothers have farm-theme activities and belong to four associations and is president of one of the associations. He said they go to meetings around the world, including the United Kingdom and Australia to find the latest trends.

He said they would like to have a self-driving tractor in the future and other motorized rides, a carousel with farm theme rides, such as cows. Motorized rides would need planning commission approval.

He said the traffic jams they’ve had in the past are now under control, except in mid-October when there are crowds. He said they hire Van Buren Police and medics to help.

Scott DeBuck said their Dad started the farm with sod in 1980 and he would like to have kids feel they are driving a tractor while they hear of the history of the DeBuck Farm.

They presented a report on their activities to the commission that included a statement that they are using 113.5 acres of land at the time. The acres now used are:

• 40 acres of pumpkins;

• 20 acres of flowers;

• 5 acres of lavender;

• 5 acres of tulips (additional 5 next season), 10 total;

• 8 acres of corn maze;

• 17 acres of barnyard (activity area); and

• 5 acres of parking.

The commission unanimously approved sending the Agritourism amendments to the township board.

Then it moved to consider the Signs ordinance amendments for mixed-use zoning, with specific regulations for signs. The changes are to ensure all parts of the ordinance are one and hyperlinks are updated in both directions.

A motion was made to recommend the amendments to the township board, but Edward Burger got up to speak before the vote could be completed. He wanted to talk about the Agritourism ordinance amendment and he said he didn’t hear any invitation for the public to speak on the issue.

He said there is an inherent problem with what the commission approved. He said he has 10 acres on Sumpter Road and the 200-foot side yard setback is too much space to require. His property is only 314 feet wide, but is very deep. He would be unable to set up an Agritourism business on his property.

Burger said Agritourism is a growing industry and there are four such places within a 20-minute drive from Brighton.

Commissioner John Juriga said the commission only recommends and it goes to the township board for final approval. He suggested Burger go to the township board to comment to it.

Krishnan said she will look into his situation. She said he has 314-foot frontage, but the property is very deep and has the space for Agritourism. The ordinance could be updated before being presented to the township board, she said.

The motion to approve the Signs ordinance amendments then proceeded to its conclusion and was passed.

Commission chairman Brian Cullin said Dan Power was absent from the meeting because he increased his family size with a newborn.

Ron Akers, director of municipal services, filled in for Power at the meeting.