‘Murder’s in the Heir’ at VBT dinner theatre March 14, 15, 21, 22

Van Buren Community Players will present Billy St. John’s “Murder’s in the Heir” in the Aspen Room of the Van Buren Community Center on March 14, 15, 21, and 22.

Turn the game of Clue into a play and you have the entertaining “Murder’s in the Heir.” Almost every character in this mystery has the weapon, opportunity, and motive to commit the unseen murder. And it’s up to the audience to decide who actually did it!

Each of the heirs to the tyrannical billionaire Simon Starkweather has the means and the motive to do away with him. Starkweather gathers his family and employees to announce the contents of his will. His lawyer reveals that he has bequeathed vast fortunes to his befuddled niece Fiona, her playboy son Jordan, his great-niece Paula, and his grandson Simon III, as well as to his many servants. Then his lawyer delivers the bombshell.

Within hours the will becomes invalid. Predictably, the lights go out and Simon is discovered murdered. Simon III is determined to find his grandfather’s killer.

Secret ballots gathered at intermission from the audience determine the killer in this curious maze of murder. The public is invited to join the entire cast to see who can solve the mystery.

“The cast and I are elated that Mr. Billy St. John has graced us with his play, ‘Murder’s in the Heir,’” said director Chandler Gimson. “We are eager to be a part of the dramatic process as he chooses which of the eight endings and character’s he’d like for his play. It should go absolutely swell, right? Alas, if we run into any difficulties we can always ask the audience!”

The cast of this show includes Damon Williams of Detroit, Marci Karp of Flat Rock, Brandon Gallerani of Garden City, Elizabeth Rusanchin of Ypsilanti, Andrea VanDenBergh of Van Buren Township, Heidi Leads of Van Buren Township, Jen Cousino of New Boston, Nevaeh Robinson of Belleville, Cindy Franklin of Ypsilanti, Jill Yob of Van Buren Township, Barb Day of Belleville, Maddie Dickerson of Plymouth, Tiffany Darby of Taylor, and Sherrie Saksewski of Van Buren Township.

Dinner theatre performances are March 14 at 6:30 p.m., March 15 at 1 p.m., March 21 at 6:30 p.m. and March 22 at 1 p.m. in the Aspen Room of the VBT Community Center, 46425 Tyler Rd., Van Buren Township.

A buffet of beef braised pot roast, mixed greens salad, rice pilaf, garlic mashed potatoes, brown gravy, mixed vegetable medley, buttery yeast roll, water, lemonade, fruit punch and coffee is included with each ticket.

Tickets to the performances are $43-$47 each and can be purchased online by going to http://vbtvbc.ludus.com or in person at the Community Center desk Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For ticket assistance via phone, call (734) 699-8921. Online ticket sales will close one week prior to performances. For group sales (10 or more tickets) use code Buy10 on general tickets to receive a discounted rate of $42 per ticket before fees.

For more information on this show and all upcoming shows, visit www.vanburencommunityplayers.com, email [email protected] or call (734) 796-7900.