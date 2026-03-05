Keystone Perseverance Scholarships have deadline of April 20

The deadline to file an application for this year’s Keystone Perseverance Scholarships is 9 p.m., April 20, 2026.

There are two $2,000 scholarships to be awarded, sponsored by the PTO and the Keystone Academy Board of Directors.

To be eligible, a student must be a graduating senior and have at least a 2.5 gradepoint average. The student must have completed eighth grade at Keystone Academy and had been a Keystone student for at least four years.

Also, the student must be active in the school community and extracurricular activies and provide documentation. Also, the student must be enrolled at a post-high school educational institution.

To apply for a scholarship, contact [email protected] or go to the Keystone PTO Facebook page.