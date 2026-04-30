‘A Bridge Too Far’ — Denton Road Bridge update

By Don Sherman

Special Writer

“A Bridge Too Far” was a 1977 movie depicting an epic World War II battle.

Curt Korneffel, head of the enterprise constructing the new Denton Road Bridge, agrees that this title also fits his seemingly never-ending Van Buren Township construction project.

This bridge over Belleville Lake was built in 1927. Due to safety concerns prompted by deterioration, it was closed to traffic in October 2022.

Fishbeck Engineering designed a $6.5-million replacement. Trenton-based E. C. Korneffel earned contracts to construct a larger and more aesthetically pleasing bridge with completion expected in 2025.

Because the asphalt supplier closed for the season before final paving could be installed, work stopped late last year and traffic barriers stood over the winter.

Korneffel personnel recently resumed their efforts. But the company president explains that what he terms “remedial” work is now necessary. In pursuit of a finer appearance, gaps that exist in the top cast-concrete blocks must be filled to address objections raised by both Van Buren Township and Wayne County.

Korneffel adds, “This project has been tougher than anticipated. Fortunately, VBT is a well-run community and Director of Municipal Services Ron Akers has done an excellent job managing us.”

Asked to predict a new opening date, following a moment’s hesitation Korneffel notes, “We’re hoping for September of this year … but it could be later.”

Hopefully he’s right and the coming aesthetic adjustments will be worth the wait.