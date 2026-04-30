Lady Tigers win, lose in season flag football opener

Belleville Lady Tigers flag football team rolled to a 28–6 win over Romulus in the season opener of Belleville’s second season last Friday, despite the rain.

Game two in the double header was 6-7 with Westland John Glenn taking the win.

In the first game, Kaydence Trotter led with five pulls, freshman newcomer Ava Franco added three tackles, and the defense stacked up multiple pass breakups and stops.

Offense got the job done. Offensive captain Grace Kelley went 14-for-16 through the air. Stevens hit sophomore Gabrielle Buford for an 80-yard touchdown, punctuated by an enthusiastic celebration, and Buford added another score later. Matea Murray and Ariel Hawkins chipped in three receptions apiece among a deep receiver group. Stevens ran in another TD, and defensive captain Chloe Miller punched in the final 2-point conversion.

In the very first play of the first game, Center Dayton Jenkins snapped, and co-captain Jamia Stevens took the handoff. She bounced outside, juked defender after defender, and suddenly it was just her and the open field. The dual-sport track athlete hit another gear for an 86-yard touchdown — 6 points for Belleville with only seconds off the clock, leaving Romulus wondering what they’re in for.

The Lady Tigers kept the fireworks coming on the conversion: another handoff to Stevens, who finds quarterback Kelley in the end zone for a slick 2-point play.

All this came after a tense weather delay, as thunder threatened to wipe out BHS’ long-awaited season-opening doubleheader. The lightning moved on, but the rain stayed — setting the stage for a gritty, rain-soaked season opener the BHS Lady Tigers will not soon forget.

Belleville kicked off its second season building on the foundation from last year’s inaugural campaign. Thirteen returners provide leadership and chemistry, joined by a wave of multi-sport newcomers whose speed and athleticism are already showing up on both sides of the ball.

> The Lady Tigers compete in the Gridiron Heroes League, part of the Detroit Lions-sponsored Girls High School Flag Football program. Launched in 2022 with just four teams, the program has exploded to 80 this season, reflecting surging interest in girls flag football across Michigan and beyond. The sport is riding a national wave as well, with NFL backing, 2028 Olympic inclusion, NCAA emerging-sport status, and MHSAA considering full varsity recognition.

Game 2 on Friday against a fresh Westland John Glenn was a defensive battle in the rain. The Lady Tigers allowed just one touchdown all game. Trotter again tallied 5 flag pulls, Buford broke up 2 passes, and Stevens and Miller added key flag pulls and pass breakups. Freshman Dakota Caudill contributed on both sides of the ball tonight with receptions and tackles. Belleville’s lone score came when Kelley found Buford in the end zone, but the Tigers fell just short of the win, final score 6–7.

Belleville’s remaining 2026 schedule:

• Friday, May 1, at 6:45 p.m. – The Lady Tigers take on Detroit University Prep at Wayne Memorial High School. Westland John Glenn will have the double header next week, facing Romulus at 5:30, and Wayne Memorial at 8 p.m.

• Sunday, May 17, at 2:45 p.m. – Belleville hosts its only home game against Wayne Memorial, which will also serve as Senior Night, recognizing the contributions of the program’s veteran players. University Prep will face Romulus at 1:30 at BHS

The stakes are high down the stretch. League champions advance to a two-day championship tournament at Ford Field on May 30–31, giving players a chance to compete on an NFL stage — a primary goal for this squad.

As the Lady Tigers enter year two, the focus is clear: development, teamwork, and seizing every opportunity. With a strong returning core, an influx of new talent, and big goals ahead, Belleville is poised to take another step forward this spring.

The community is encouraged to support the team, especially at the May 17 home game honoring this year’s seniors: Dayton Jenkins, Kynnedy Johnson, Rilee Suggs, and Kaylee Rupnow.

Bryon Kelley, Head Coach

Jen Kelley, Team Manager

Belleville Lady Tigers

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