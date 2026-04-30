Editorial: Too many traffic cones in our part of the world

Doesn’t it seem like this area is full of too many traffic cones telling us we can’t go here or there?

This is especially true in the city of Belleville. North Liberty Street has been shut down on and off in spots but if you are devious you can drive on a bumpy street to get somewhere. Sometimes not. We’ve been unloading our papers from the printers in the alley behind our office when huge bulldozers from the Liberty Street project roared down the alley right past where we were standing. Scary.

This week, there’s something afoot around First Street between Main and Liberty that has the cones up on Main.

Of course, we are still waiting for the new Denton Road Bridge to get completed so people can visit their family in Hillside Cemetery without taking the long way around. Now we get discouraging news that the reopening of the bridge may be delayed even for another year for “remedial” work. It’s been more than three and a half years now of those bridge traffic cones.

There also are cones on Second Street that have been there for a very long time.

There are too many of those darn cones in our part of the world.