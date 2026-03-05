VBT planners postpone action on US Signal data center expansion

The Van Buren Township Planning Commission voted unanimously on Feb. 25 to postpone action on final site plan approval for the expansion of US Signal Properties data center until more information is received.

Specifically, commissioners wanted a different letter from DTE and a completed and reviewed sound study that complies with the ordinance.

US Signal had received preliminary site plan approval from the commission on Dec. 10 to add phases 2 and 3 to its current data processing center on the 7.91-acre parcel at the northeast corner of Haggerty and Tyler roads.

The preliminary site plan was approved subject to several conditions, including a noise study and a letter from DTE assuring that the electrical rates for residents would not go up because of this expansion.

Treasurer Sharry Budd, who sits on the planning commission, said she didn’t like getting the sound study five minutes before the meeting. She said she doesn’t disapprove of the project, but she is not ready to act.

The sound study and a DTE letter were presented to the commission and the press just before the meeting started.

It was explained that the sound study could not be completed by Shiner Acoustics, LLC because of the weather and they would have to wait until March weather to get details needed. A sound wall to the north might be needed, but they don’t know now because the sound study isn’t done.

Also, commissioner Bernie Grant said he realizes this is a traditional data center and not hyper scale, but he wanted screening of the generators and chillers on the north side. He said there is a potential for another phase if they can get power from another source.

It was noted the treatment plant/utility provider for this site is South Huron Valley Utility Authority (SHVUA) and it does not discharge to Belleville Lake or Edison Lake.

Commissioner Jackson Pahle pointed out the DTE letter doesn’t say “rates” and that’s what the commission said they wanted to see.

Commissioner Peter Creal said he was concerned the sound study can’t be completed until March and, “We don’t have complete information to act.”

Planning consultant Vidya Krishnan of McKenna Associates said without information on whether there will be a sound wall or not means they are not ready for approval. She said staff could not approve a sound wall.

“It’s to your benefit to have a sound study,” said commissioner Jeff Jahr, noting if they don’t need a sound wall the design would be different. He said the project will be expedited if they postpone the meeting for information. He said if they need a noise wall, they’ll have to come back to the commission.

He said US Signal is a really responsible company and the commission wants to help with the expansion. He said they can postpone due to the sound study and the DTE letter can come back with a “rate” statement.

Angela of US Signal said the Michigan Public Service Commission is the body that approves rate increases.

Krishnan said the township wants insurance that this project won’t raise their rates. She said DTE has issued a letter before that mentioned rates.

Krishnan asked for trees on the lawn on the south side, but said it wasn’t required.

Commissioner Jahr made the postponement motion asking for the acoustic study to be finalized and a new DTE letter to be obtained. He asked that the final site plan meeting be rescheduled as soon as possible.