Editorial: May 7 meeting to seek support for a local newspaper

For over three decades, this paper has been there for it all — births, milestones, achievements, and final goodbyes, preserving the story of our communities.

That is the power of local journalism: to inform, connect, and remember.

Today, we are at a crossroads. Without the support of the community we serve, we cannot continue, and we risk losing not just a newspaper, but the record of our lives together.

This meeting on May 7 at 6 p.m. at the library is for you to share your thoughts, your support, and how you might want to be part of what comes next.

We also are planning a big event at the Belleville Yacht Club on July 16 to seek help from everyone who can help to continue with the publication of this paper.

Although the present editor has worked for more than 30 years for a small salary, we cannot ask a new editor to do so. And, that new editor needs help to cover everything. That reporter needs pay, as well. And prices are going up. We are a community newspaper and the community will help if it wants a paper.