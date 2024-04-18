Farmington Hills man facing felony charges on trading card thefts

Daniel Glenn Jackson, 35, of Farmington Hills, was arrested April 4 by Wixom Police for a series of thefts of thousands of dollars in trading cards from retail outlets in Wixom, Commerce Township, and Van Buren Township.

This was reported by Rich Mueller in Sports Collectors Daily.

Officers in Wixom, reported they arrested Jackson after zeroing in on him as a prime suspect. On the morning of April 4, officers conducted surveillance after receiving a tip that a suspect would be attempting to steal a large quantity of cards from the Meijer store in Wixom.

As he walked out the front door, Jackson was arrested on charges relating to other thefts in similar locations in Southeast Michigan, including Commerce and Van Buren townships.

After Jackson was arrested, officers searched his vehicle and found what appeared to be hundreds of packs of cards, with an estimated value of more than $18,000. Police say Jackson would wear multiple coats at once and conceal the packs in the inside pockets, then leave the store without paying.

Jackson is facing felony charges. He was booked into the Oakland County Jail April 4 after being charged in District Court 52-1 for retail fraud first and second degree and concealing stolen property. He remains in jail, with bond set at $15,000.

He is on hold to also face charges in 34th District Court for organized retail crime, retail fraud-first degree, and two counts of using computers to commit a crime on March 22 and the same charges again on March 29 in Van Buren Township.

Van Buren Township filed the charges on April 9, after his arrest in Wixom.

He is labeled on court documents as a habitual offender.