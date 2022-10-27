Men’s Club sets annual Breakfast to Benefit Homeless Veterans

The St. Anthony Catholic Church Men’s Club has scheduled its annual Breakfast to Benefit Homeless Veterans for 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, in the Fr. Folta Building behind St. Anthony Church.

Donations are $10 for adults 18 years and up; $5 for children 6-17; and free for children 5 and under. The club furnishes all the food so every donation goes to help homeless veterans. A check is annually given to the Veterans of Foreign Wars for this purpose.