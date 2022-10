Danyell Glover makes history at Belleville Area District Library

Danyell Glover of Belleville made history on Sunday, Oct. 16, by being the first patron of the Belleville Area District Library to enter the library on a Sunday. The library started its first-ever 1-5 p.m. Sunday hours on Oct. 16 and is opening at 9:30 a.m. now instead of 10 a.m. the rest of the week. Glover, a frequent visitor to the library, rode her bicycle to the library on Sunday from her Belle Villa townhouse. She said she decided to come to the library instead of watching the Lions lose another game. Then she found out the Lions weren’t playing Sunday anyway.