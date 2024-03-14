Jacob Losen to sing as part of Legacy Five quartet on March 22

Jacob Losen, who serves as minister of music at Bethany Bible Church in Belleville, is a part of the the Legacy Five quartet and will be performing at the March 22 concert at his church.

The Cathedrals, perhaps the best-known Southern Gospel singers, began as a trio in 1963. They became a quartet of vocalists and soon included their pianist and it became a five-person group. They were considered a quartet because of their four-part harmony. They continued to travel the country giving concerts until 1999, when age and poor health meant the end of The Cathedrals.

This resulted in a new group being organized by vocalist Scott Fowler and pianist Roger Bennett, two members who had been in The Cathedrals for several years. Thus was the birth of Legacy Five, now celebrating its 25th anniversity.

After all this time, as of last May they finally have a Michigan vocalist and he’s from Belleville.

Baritone vocalist Jacob Losen, 33, has a bit of history with the leader of the group, Scott Fowler. Jacob’s parents, Kevin and Cherie Losen of Van Buren Township, began taking him and his sisters to concerts around Michigan when Jake was about four years old, during the time of The Cathedrals.

After attending preschool or Kindergarten at Bethany Day Care, he would often come home and pop in a CD of The Cathedrals to listen to and sing with them. The songs were lively and he learned to appreciate harmony.

Jacob and his family lived in the same home, within the Van Buren Public Schools district, throughout his educational years, joining the marching band and playing trumpet. He was a nationally awarded trumpet player at Belleville High School.

He went on to Wayne State University and graduated with his degree in Music Business.

When Jacob was a third-grade student at Haggerty Elementary School, his teacher asked the students to come to school on a particular day dressed as “a famous person” that they admired. Jacob’s choice was Scott Fowler who had often played a blue bass guitar with The Cathedrals. Someone helped Jacob make that guitar out of cardboard and colored it blue and he carried it to school that day.

“Legacy Five has been my dream job pretty much since they became a group,” Jacob said.

“When I started going with my family to see The Cathedrals as a kid, Scott quickly became my favorite. Every time I would go to a concert, he would take time to come out from behind the table and talk – just me and him.”

He said over the years, Scott took him under his wing and really invested in him personally.

“I’ve had the privilege of becoming friends with the rest of the guys in the group as well over the years and I don’t believe there’s a better bunch in the world to travel with,” he said. “The fact that the music, the message, and the quality are extraordinary with Legacy Five is just an added bonus.”

Jacob and his wife Elizabeth (Hoppe) live in Romulus and have three children, ages four and under. His grandparents are Vesta Losen and the late John Losen and Ron and Mary Kobish. Jacob works full time for the Ford Motor Company.

The Legacy Five concert is set for 7 p.m., March 22, at Bethany Bible Church, 810 E. Huron River Dr., Belleville. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.itickets.com/events/476793 For information, call (734) 697-7456.