Ann Arbor VA serves veterans in 8 outpatient clinics, including Canton

The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System for veterans operates mainly out of the VA Medical Center in Ann Arbor, but it also has eight other outpatient clinics serving veterans, including the one in Canton Township, near the tri-communities of Belleville, Van Buren, and Sumpter.

The M.G. Oliver W. Dillard VA Clinic is located at 5900 N. Lotz Rd., Canton, 48187-4331, phone (734) 394-4500 and 394-4755. It has been operating for four years.

Services in Canton include: dietitian; laboratory and pathology (7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.); mental health care; patient advocate; physical therapy; primary care; prosthetics; radiology; registration, eligibility, release of information; social work; veteran’s service officer; and women’s health care.

The Veterans Crisis Line is accessible by dialing 988 and then pressing 1.