Guiding Harbor to celebrate 65 years of service in Belleville

Guiding Harbor will celebrate 65 years of services to Michigan’s children at a Tea and Tour on June 3.

The afternoon event will be held at Holiday Inn Belleville. After Tea, guests will be given a tour of the Girlstown Residential Program located on Quirk Road in Van Buren Township.

Since 1958, Guiding Harbor has been committed to being a safe place for children and foster care is the common thread for all the programs.

Children enter foster care due to no fault of their own. They were abused or neglected and unsafe in their homes. It is Guiding Harbor’s job to make sure that the home they are placed in is safe and meeting their ongoing needs. This includes supporting them while they heal from the trauma they have experienced.

Case management staff also provide services to the birth parents who are working to get their children back in their care. Guiding Harbor provides this service because of its commitment to the vulnerable children in Michigan.

Afternoon Tea traditionally is served as a pick-me-up between lunch and supper. It is said that Afternoon Tea was a social gathering for women. It was a place to be seen by all the right people. Women’s Clubs, charities, suffragists, and alumni associations often hold Tea as a way to spread the news amongst friends. Socializing and organizing over pots of tea and light snacks was the perfect afternoon and a means to get things done.

Guiding Harbor members invite the public to join them for a cup of tea, finger sandwiches, pastries, prizes and a short program that will explore the rich 65 years of Guiding Harbor history in Belleville, followed by a tour of the Girlstown Residential Program. Tickets are available for $35 each and can be purchased at: https://cbo.io/tickets/guidingharbor/TeaandTour