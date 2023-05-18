Belleville gives awards to BHS team that saved a life

At the May 15 meeting of the Belleville City Council three school employees, who were part of the school’s Emergency Response Team, were presented with Life Saving Awards. They saved the life of a coworker on Dec. 13 at Belleville High School. They are Brian Roberson, Scott Wilsey, and Dionisia Munoz, RN. With them were School Resource Officer Kris Faull (who is the new Acting Police Chief as of June 1), and Brian Rupnow, whose life was saved.

Rupnow collapsed in his office in the back side of the auditorium while Steve Jones and Bette Ladouceur were there and they called for help. When Roberson and Wilsey got there, Rupnow had no heart rate and was not breathing. The nurse was called and came immediately, while Roberson gave chest compressions and Wilsey had picked up the automated external defibrillator (AED) from the wall in the hall and given Rupnow a shock.

When the fire department and ambulance crew arrived, Rupnow had a heart rate, was breathing on his own, and was in stable condition for transport.

Rupnow said Jones and Ladouceur started the whole thing and were there when his head bounced off the floor like a melon. He said he thanks everyone “from the bottom of my five-stented heart.”