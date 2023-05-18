Jermain Crowell, Jr. coached 3rd-place state wrestling champ

Jermain Crowell, Jr., of Detroit, said he served as head wrestling coach at Stoney Creek High School in the Rochester Community School District during the latest season which ended in March.

He said one of his team members, Adam Bazzi, won third in the state Division 1 in his weight class and another member, Benito Tinaj, was a state qualifier.

Crowell, Jr. said he made history by being Stoney Creek High School’s first African-American head coach.

He said he was hired on Oct. 24 and just three days later the Michigan High School Athletic Association opened an investigation of his father, Jermain Crowell, Sr., head football coach at Belleville High School, for using “undue influence.”

The MHSAA suspended Coach Crowell, Sr., from football coaching in the state through the 2023-24 season. He left BHS and now has a full-time job outside of coaching, his son said.

Crowell, Jr., said at the end of the wrestling season he was fired from his position as coach. He said he currently is a full-time valet attendant for a company called Four Star.

“I was fired by the athletic department,” Crowell, Jr. reported. “Politics involved Jermain Crowell, Jr. being the first black head coach and my dad under investigation. The culture shock was just too much.”

He said, “Unfortunately, sometimes sports can get messy, but it’s the current situation I find myself in. I saw this coming a mile away. I have every detail in my notes.”