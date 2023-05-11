Evans sentenced to 15-25 years for part in Egypt’s death

Shane Lamar Evans, 34, of Sumpter Township has been sentenced to 15 to 25 years in prison for his part in the shooting death of Jacqueline Elizabeth (Egypt) Covington, 27, on June 22, 2017 in Van Buren Township. He was credited for 869 days served.

On May 4, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Wanda A. Evans pronounced sentence on Evans who was one of three suspects in the case.

The jury trial for Timothy Eugene Moore, 37, and Shandon R Groom, 30, both of Toledo, is set for July 24 before Judge Evans at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.

Originally the three accused were each set for a separate jury trial. On April 7, Evans got a plea deal and pled guilty to second-degree murder in the case. He is expected to testify against alleged accomplices, his half-brother Timothy Moore and a cousin Shandon Groom..

The Wayne County prosecutors reportedly have given copies of jailhouse phone calls to the defendants’ attorneys that the prosecutors plan to use in the trial.

They all have been in the Wayne County Jail since their arrests in late 2020.

Evans had testified at his preliminary exam at 34th District Court that he showed the two other defendants where a marijuana caregiver lived in a duplex on Hull Road in Van Buren Township and they allegedly went in the wrong door and killed Covington. Evans said he pointed out the house and the door and then left with his girlfriend.

Covington was found shot to death and bound with a string of Christmas lights. Her small dog Ruby was nearby and unharmed.

Moore is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, home invasion-first degree, and four counts of weapons-felony firearm.

Groom is charged with felony murder, premeditated first-degree murder, home invasion–first degree, and three counts of weapons–felony firearm.

A prosecutor used the phrase “robbery gone bad.”

“I knew he was out of town,” Evans said in a police interview. “I knew he was out of his house. I said, ‘Go to the right.’ I knew 100% no one was in that house. They went to the wrong door.”

Covington was described by family and friends as a very talented woman who could sing, play guitar, and had a captivating personality. She worked as a bartender at Fraser’s Pub in Ann Arbor and was an account manager.

Moore, Evans, and Groom were arrested and charged with Covington’s murder more than three years after her death — Moore and Evans in November 2020 and Groom the following month.

The 15-25 years sentence was part of a sentencing agreement between Evans and prosecutors who also agreed to dismiss his additional charges of first-degree home invasion after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

The court heard from Covington’s family during the hearing, each speaking lovingly of how much their loss has affected their lives and how Evans had an opportunity to bring them closure shortly after the incident but did nothing.

“A piece of me and my family died when she did. We will never be the same,” said Chuck Covington, her father. “His actions led to the death of my daughter. Had he not been involved, she would still be alive today.”