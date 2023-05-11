VBT Clerk conducts student council election at BHS

On May 2, 592 freshmen, sophomores, and juniors at Belleville High School voted for their student council representatives on the same voting equipment used at the polls in Van Buren Township. Clerk Leon Wright started bringing over the equipment and teaching students how to vote in 2012 and has been doing so every year, with a break for the pandemic.

He said there were only four votes difference in the returns on two candidates – one for the class of 2023-24 and one for the class of 2024-25 – showing how important each vote is. Clerk Wright said local donations covered the cost to print the ballots and to put on the event.

Students were trained to run the election without help and did so. Clerk Wright said 126 students also registered to vote that day and 52 signed up to work on the next township election.